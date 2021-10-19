Jump Financial LLC Takes $331,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MasTec by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MasTec by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

