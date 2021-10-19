Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 51,429 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.