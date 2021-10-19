Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,600 TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TrueBlue by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

