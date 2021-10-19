Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after buying an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

