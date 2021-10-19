Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

