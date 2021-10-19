Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trip.com Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,903,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

