QS Investors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,810,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

LINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $187.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. Analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.