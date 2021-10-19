QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

