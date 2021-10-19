California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 26,956 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.