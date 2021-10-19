Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 667,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $950.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.