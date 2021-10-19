California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.23 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,214 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $23,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

