California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.25.

NYSE:CSL opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $218.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

