ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $831,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Graham by 36.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHC opened at $568.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.22. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $376.20 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

