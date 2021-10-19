Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,383

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.41) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,073.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,047.38.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

