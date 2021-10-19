Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,513 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Xencor worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xencor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

