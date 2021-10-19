Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTLK stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 777,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

