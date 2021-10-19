Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.45. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 44,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £57,448.30 ($75,056.57).

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

