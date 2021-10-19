Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 335.88 ($4.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 55.98. Moonpig Group has a 52-week low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 407.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

