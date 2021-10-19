California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,393 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

AZPN opened at $164.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

