California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,926 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

