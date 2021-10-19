Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

