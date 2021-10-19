QS Investors LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

