Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

R opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

