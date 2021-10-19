Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after buying an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after buying an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at $112,769,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

