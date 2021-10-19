Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCG opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

