Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $43,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 99.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.