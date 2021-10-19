Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.

EIFZF stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIFZF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

