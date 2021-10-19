Vanguard Group Inc. Has $489.54 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $489,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,226,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

