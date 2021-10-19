Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $82,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.