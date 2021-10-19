The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

THG stock opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

