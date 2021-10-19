Axa S.A. Acquires 224 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $383.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,607.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

