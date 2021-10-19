Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

