Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 7,917 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 271.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

