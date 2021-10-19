-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Beyond Air reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $254.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Air by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 17.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

