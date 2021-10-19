The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

