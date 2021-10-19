LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.