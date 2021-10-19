Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 69,430 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

