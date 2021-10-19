Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $76,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,647,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

