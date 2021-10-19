Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

