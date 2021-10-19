Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $26,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

