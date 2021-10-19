Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 164,448 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CLF opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.