Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

