Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.