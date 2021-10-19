Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,029 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

YUM opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

