Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

