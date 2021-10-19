LPL Financial LLC Buys 111,854 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 273.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after acquiring an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

