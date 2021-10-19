BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

