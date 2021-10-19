LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $149.68 and a 52-week high of $211.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average of $200.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.648 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

