Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Brooks Automation worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

