Stifel Financial Corp Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $178.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

